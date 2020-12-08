Biberaj, who has worked as a journalist for 40 years at VOA, had quietly resisted Pack’s attempts to change the news organization into one more aligned with President Trump’s views and policies.

Pack, who runs a federal agency called the U.S. Agency for Global Media that supervises VOA and four other government-funded news and information networks, has asserted the right to breach a regulatory “firewall” that prohibits political appointees from direct involvement in the work of journalists at VOA and sister agencies, such as Radio Free Asia and Middle East Broadcasting Networks.

A federal court last month ordered him not to involve himself in the agency’s news reporting or personnel decisions.

But Biberaj’s departure appears to be an end run around that order, opening the way for Pack to appoint his own executive at VOA. People at VOA said Tuesday that the leading candidate is Robert R. Reilly, a former VOA director who is currently a director of the Westminster Institute, a think tank in McLean, Va. that focuses on “threats from extremism and radical ideologies.” Reilly, 74, has worked at the conservative Heritage Foundation and served as a White House aide during President Reagan’s first term.

He is the author of several books, most recently “Making Gay Okay: How Rationalizing Homosexual Behavior Is Changing Everything,” which argues that widespread acceptance of gay culture could have harmful social effects.

In a 2017 opinion piece for the Wall Street Journal, Reilly argued that Voice of America should be an instrument of government diplomacy, not a news organization. “VOA’s job should be to advance the justice of the American cause,” he wrote, “while simultaneously undermining our opponents.” Reilly did not reply immediately to an email seeking comment Tuesday night.

It’s not clear how much longer Pack will be in charge of USAGM, or how long Biberaj’s successor will last. President-elect Biden’s aides have indicated that he intends to replace Pack after Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20. Pack began a Senate-confirmed three-year term in June, but the president is entitled to replace him.

USAGM officials have slow-rolled the production of documents and interviews requested by Biden’s transition team on Pack’s orders. But his ouster of Biberaj set off alarms among VOA’s journalists, who worried that it augured a brief but contentious interim until Biden assumes office.

“What if [Biberaj’s replacement] demands to sit in on editorial meetings” to shape news coverage? asked one employee. “What if he starts vetting stories?” It could lead, this employee said, to “massive resistance” among VOA’s journalists.

Pack’s office declined to comment directly about Biberaj’s status on Tuesday. Asked for comment, USAGM’s public affairs office issued a statement via email that it attributed to a “spokesperson.” It read, “Dr. Elez Biberaj has not been removed.”

In fact, Pack asked Biberaj to step down on Tuesday, which he agreed to do, according to several people familiar with the situation. (They asked not to be identified because the news is not yet official and they are not authorized to comment.)

Biberaj, who is 68, will remain at VOA, returning to his previous job as director of its Eurasia division. He declined to comment through VOA’s spokeswoman, who also did not comment.

As interim director, Biberaj has tried to steer a line between Pack’s demands for a more Trump-friendly VOA and his loyalty to VOA’s traditional independence. He has pushed back, usually gently, apparently wary that Pack could retaliate.

His reticence to take more forceful public action has disappointed some journalists at VOA, who saw Pack’s behavior as a breach of their independence and the traditional regulatory firewall,

When news broke that Pack had initiated an investigation of Steve Herman, VOA’s White House bureau chief — reportedly because of unspecified concerns about anti-Trump “bias” in Herman’s reporting — Biberaj issued a statement that mentioned neither Pack nor Herman.

“VOA’s independence, integrity, and credibility of our reporting are of paramount importance,” he told NPR. “Anything that threatens that — whether a lack of objectivity or a violation of the firewall that is part of the law protecting VOA from political interference — is in violation of our values. VOA considers any violation of the firewall or attack on its journalistic independence completely unacceptable.”

Herman wasn’t disciplined as a result of the investigation, which was conducted at Pack’s behest by Frank Wuco, a former right-wing talk-radio host who has in the past floated baseless conspiracy theories, such as the “birther” conspiracy that former President Barack Obama wasn’t born in the U.S.