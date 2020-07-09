About 100 Voice of America news employees are not American citizens; they work for the agency in Washington under visas that must be regularly extended or renewed. The journalists are foreign nationals who report stories and produce news reports in many of the 47 languages that Voice of America transmits, such as Mandarin, Farsi and Amharic.

With a fresh round of visas expiring this month, Pack — who heads VOA’s parent organization, the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM) — has declined to approve renewals, leaving some employees facing the prospect of returning to their home countries — a daunting prospect given that their reporting has sometimes angered authoritarian governments.

Pack hasn’t communicated his intentions, despite pleas from VOA, people at VOA said.

The visas, known as J1s, are among several kinds temporarily banned by Trump in response to the coronavirus pandemic. But Trump’s presidential proclamation bans new visas for six months; it’s unclear if it affects renewals of existing ones.

Pack took over the agency last month after a long and bruising nomination battle in the Senate. Many Democrats, and a handful of Republicans, opposed Pack, Trump’s choice to head the bureaucracy that oversees VOA and other government-funded international broadcast entities, such as Radio Free Europe and Radio Free Asia.

In lobbying for Pack’s confirmation, Trump and the White House portrayed Voice of America as an out-of-control news organization that has distributed “propaganda” favorable to regimes in China and Iran — a claim vigorously disputed by VOA.

Within days of taking office, Pack stunned five of the media agencies under his control by firing their top officials via a brief email sent after business hours. VOA’s director and deputy director likely would have been dismissed as well, but they resigned two days before the purge. Pack hasn’t explained his actions.

A VOA spokesman referred questions to officials at USAGM, who didn’t return requests for comment.

VOA has used foreign nationals in its newsroom for decades, and expends considerable time and effort to recruit them. The individuals are experienced broadcasters and digital journalists; they are also bi-lingual and are versed in the culture and history of the countries they cover for VOA.

The journalists’ J1 visas enable them to work in the U.S. for a period up to several years. People at VOA said renewals have been routine in the past, in part because the journalists have specialized skills that can’t be easily replaced by American citizens.

“We’ve never had a problem with extending [the visas],” said one VOA manager, who spoke on condition of anonymity because she wasn’t authorized to speak for the agency. “It’s going to be really difficult to function without them.”

The VOA has utilized J1 visas in the past, for example, to assemble its Somali language news service. It recruited former Somali broadcasters who had fled to Canada and the United Kingdom from the war-torn African nation.

The J1 visa of a Thai journalist who has been working at the VOA since last year expired on July 1, and USAGM hasn’t responded to requests to approve a renewal, the manager said. The journalist, one of four in VOA’s Thai service, is a Fulbright Scholar and has worked for other American news organizations.

“These are people you don’t just walk down the street and bump into” if you have to replace them, the manager said.