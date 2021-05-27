VOA’s actions on Tuesday came 10 months after Patinkin first raised the issue with managers and 14 months after Bior had first done so, according to emails and other documents they provided. Both had initially alerted VOA’s editor of news standards and best practices, Steve Springer, who investigated their claims last year. At one point in October, Springer told Bior in an email that the examples she had first cited the previous February were “absolutely examples of plagiarism.”