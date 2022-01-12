Outrage followed. Many deemed the CDC director callous, prompting a hashtag, #MyDisabledLifeIsWorthy. People opposed to mask and vaccine mandates used the quote to justify a raft of baseless claims, such as that mandates are ineffective at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, or that pandemic death tolls have been inflated by people dying from other causes. By Monday, the Republican National Committee was sharing the clip on its “War Room” channel on YouTube.