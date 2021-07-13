In an interview with DCist announcing her hire, Pulley-Hayes cited WAMU’s “Through the Cracks” podcast — which explored the disappearance of 8-year-old Relisha Rudd from a D.C. homeless shelter — as an example of the kind of creative risks the station should be taking. She also wants to deepen local news coverage and said the way to build trust among the station’s employees and with its audience is to “ask great questions.”