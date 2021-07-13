A Dover, N.J., native, Pulley-Hayes spent 20 years in the Washington region before leaving for Florida more than a year ago and has thought about the general manager position at WAMU for some time. “It’s what I consider as my home station because it was the station that introduced me to public radio to begin with,” she said in an interview.
Pulley-Hayes fills the vacancy left by J.J. Yore, who oversaw a dramatic increase in the station's revenue and notable programmatic changes. He resigned last summer amid a near-revolt by staff that spilled into public view following an explosive report by the station's own news site, DCist, about a suspected serial harasser formerly at the station, and broader complaints about treatment of minority employees.
Yore’s departure sparked the creation of a task force examining workplace culture and a nationwide search for a new general manager.
In a release, the station said Pulley-Hayes “will oversee all aspects of WAMU’s operations and a staff of more than 100, and she will serve as WAMU’s ambassador to the Washington, D.C., region and the public media system.”
Pulley-Hayes is an “extraordinary and accomplished leader in public media” who can “build on WAMU’s strengths and lead it to an even brighter future,” said Seth Grossman, interim general manager and a vice president at American University, which holds WAMU’s license.
Pulley-Hayes said the biggest challenge facing the station is “getting over the hurdle of the past. I understand that it was a challenging season for the staff there, but we’re turning a page now and we’re going to set a better foundation for the future, going forward,” she said.
That “is not going to happen overnight,” she said, and her approach is “not to tell everybody how to do their job but to create the environment where everybody can do their best work.”
In an interview with DCist announcing her hire, Pulley-Hayes cited WAMU’s “Through the Cracks” podcast — which explored the disappearance of 8-year-old Relisha Rudd from a D.C. homeless shelter — as an example of the kind of creative risks the station should be taking. She also wants to deepen local news coverage and said the way to build trust among the station’s employees and with its audience is to “ask great questions.”
Pulley-Hayes comes to WAMU at a moment of transition. The station's longtime public-affairs program “The Kojo Nnamdi Show” ended daily broadcasts in April, and WAMU has an ambitious, multiyear plan to deepen coverage on surrounding suburbs and topics such as housing and environmental justice.
The pandemic also financially hurt public radio stations across the country, and altered radio listening habits as commuting patterns changed. The length and depth of the pandemic’s impact on the station’s fortunes remains unknown, Pulley-Hayes said, but she remains optimistic that business sponsorship dollars will return as the economy recovers, and she cites the station’s “solid fan base” in the region. (Much of WAMU’s revenue are made up of corporate underwriting and listener’s donations.)
“The energy and spirit of Washington is unique — I can say that emphatically now having been gone a year and a half,” she said. “The spirit of Washington never left my body, and I’m looking forward to coming back to Washington to help enhance the service we provide to the region.”