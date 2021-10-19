Kat Downs Mulder, currently managing editor for digital, will add the title of chief product officer, with responsibility for audio and visual journalism as well as some aspects of the company’s engineering and technology work. Downs Mulder will run the development teams for The Post’s website, apps, subscriptions and internal tools. In an unusual hybrid role, she will report jointly to Buzbee and Shailesh Prakash, the chief information officer on the corporate side of the company, which is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.