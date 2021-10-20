Among national reporters, vaccine objectors include ESPN’s Allison Williams, who announced this week that she would leave the network rather than comply with a requirement by its owner, the Walt Disney Co. A college sports reporter, Williams said the vaccine wasn’t in her “best interest” at a time when she and her husband are trying to conceive a second child. (The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there’s no evidence vaccines complicate fertility or pregnancy; the agency also says unvaccinated people are at higher risk of hospitalization and death, including those who become pregnant).