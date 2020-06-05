But just before President Trump and top officials emerged from the West Wing, staffers slid the chairs into close formation, bunching reporters shoulder-to-shoulder.

White House officials apparently wanted a tighter television shot, subtly reinforcing Trump’s message that the country is getting back to normal after three months in lockdown.

White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere told ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl, the president of the White House Correspondents Association, that the arrangement “looks better” in TV images, according to a statement from the WHCA.

White House press officials did not return a request for comment.

And yet reporters didn’t even get the news conference they were beckoned for, as they were not permitted to ask questions. The reporters were allowed merely to observe the president — and be observed by TV viewers — as he delivered lengthy remarks.

Incredible.



WH made reporters, including myself, sit *closer together* at the president's remarks in the Rose Garden today and *violate the federal government's social distancing policy for the pandemic* because they thought the seating arrangement "looks better."



From @whca: pic.twitter.com/WiJV27Ivbg — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 5, 2020

Trump spoke extemporaneously for about 52 minutes, mostly extolling his administration’s effort to fight the covid-19 pandemic and hailing new unemployment figures that he said heralded a rebounding economy, a cornerstone of his re-election campaign strategy. Vice President Mike Pence and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin also had brief turns at the microphone, offering praise for Trump’s policies.

“I noticed you’re starting to get much closer together,” the president said to reporters from the podium. “It looks much better, I must say.”

When the speaking part was over, Trump sat at a desk to sign legislation that eases some of the conditions small businesses must meet to have government-funded Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven. As reporters shouted questions, Trump held his index figure at his mouth, signalling for silence.

And then Trump walked off, leaving reporters shouting more unanswered questions in his wake.

The WHCA objected to the staging in a statement on Friday: “The health of the press corps should not be put in jeopardy because the White House wants reporters to be a prop for a ‘news conference’ where the president refused to answer any questions.”

Deere responded to the Associated Press that he did not think health concerns were warranted: “I would remind you that those in the [press] pool are tested, everyone is temperature-checked and asked if they have had symptoms.”