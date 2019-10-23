It was Trump’s first solo visit to Capitol Hill in nearly three years as first lady — and a rare visit to the Hill for any first lady. These legislative corridors simply are not part of their world, other than during State of the Union addresses and inaugural festivities.

“How is the impeachment affecting your family?” another reporter tried.

Trump strode straight past the reporters, photographers and camera crews in her tan pantsuit, with a matching briefcase-like bag. The entire encounter took seven seconds, from the room where she’d been receiving praise from senators for her leadership against the opioid epidemic to the private photo that aides said she’d be taking with Senate pages, who had been arranging themselves on stairs somewhere in the building in anticipation of her arrival.

The silence was routine. The first lady generally does not answer questions from the media or acknowledge that they’ve been asked. This has included shouted questions about her fashion choices, as well as a question about what she was looking forward to about the Australian State Dinner. In late September, while ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, she spoke primarily with a small group of young children there to greet her.

“An appearance on Capitol Hill for a first lady is very, very rare,” says Carl Sferrazza Anthony, a historian who has written a dozen books on first ladies and first families. “There really has been this idea of the three branches of government and at least the appearance of a separation of branches of government. We don’t want the spouse of the president to be interfering in activities of the executive branch, let alone the legislative branch. You are unelected, and you are responsible to no one, and we don’t want that sort of potential political wild card.”

At that small room in the Capitol, Trump sat beneath a portrait of George Washington at the center of three tables arranged in a horseshoe. She was flanked by two TVs showing the logo of her Be Best initiative, while Be Best notebooks and pens had been left on every seat, and the Be Best logo adorned every name tag on the table.

Also there: White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, who also works on opioid issues, as well as Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and Jim Carroll, director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy. Senators from West Virginia, North Carolina, Iowa, Arkansas, and Tennessee — places deeply affected by the opioid crisis — thanked the first lady for her attention to the issue, as she thanked them back.

Conway called the first lady “a beating heart in raising awareness, education, resources and action on this central issue facing our times.”

Carroll praised her “tireless work” and called her “deeply passionate about the issue, not only as a first lady but as a mother as well.”

Azar said she is “our leader in this effort and champion of children and adults in every community across the country in the opioid crisis.”

It was something of a counternarrative to the drama unfolding in other rooms on Capitol Hill.

The day before, William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, had delivered explosive testimony about the Trump administration’s dealings with that nation before House investigators during a closed-door deposition to look into possible impeachment. Mrs. Trump’s husband had followed that with a series of tweets and retweets lashing out at the Democrats’ “shady backroom tactics.” Having used the word “lynching” Tuesday, President Trump returned Wednesday to his refrain of calling the proceedings a “witch hunt.”

Meanwhile, as the first lady met with senators and spoke for two minutes (also a rarity for her), Pentagon official Laura Cooper, who oversees Ukraine policy, was arriving at the Capitol to testify about the White House’s decision to withhold military aid from Ukraine.

Soon after the first lady’s event ended, the president announced he was lifting economic sanctions imposed on Turkey. Vice President Pence had canceled his plans to tour the USS St. Louis in Michigan and deliver remarks on workforce development in Wisconsin to be at the president’s side. Later in the afternoon, House Republicans stormed into the secure depositions room, delaying Cooper’s testimony.

The president boarded Marine One to head to Pittsburgh to speak at the Shale Insight conference.

The first lady tweeted some nice photos to thank the members of Congress who’d joined her that day.

“I have traveled to some of the areas hardest hit by drug abuse and I have seen the devastating effects that this crisis has on families and children,” she said, while encouraging everyone to participate in a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, when people can turn in unused opioids, no questions asked.

Her appearance on the Hill reminded Anthony, the first lady historian, of Hillary Clinton, who’d managed to work with Republican Rep. Tom DeLay (R-Tex.) to pass a bill about adoption reform in the middle of Bill Clinton’s impeachment. And of Pat Nixon, who’d made a trip to congratulate the new president of Venezuela at the height of the Watergate crisis. “Pat Nixon worked and made appearances up until the very end,” Anthony said.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Melania Trump was floating on a raft down a river in Wyoming with a group of Boy Scouts as impeachment chaos reigned. She’s still taking that unfazed attitude, but her new activity seems to suggest that she’s not in the mood to escape Washington right now, but to dig in and bring attention to her Be Best program and the issues that matter to her.

First lady is “a symbolic role, and it’s not necessarily dependent on what’s going on with the president or presidency,” Anthony says. “If there’s been any dignity in the traditions of the presidency not being entirely being disintegrated or destroyed, it’s been Melania Trump who’s striven to maintain that.”

It appeared that way on Capitol Hill Wednesday, as senator after senator thanked Melania Trump for being a leader, for visiting infants in their states who had been affected by opioid abuse.

She smiled and said: “I’m happy to help.”

