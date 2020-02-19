Early on Wednesday, the second day of deliberations, jurors asked for a read-back of Haleyi’s testimony pertaining to those two alleged encounters. The panel of seven men and five women also wanted to see the emails between Weinstein and Haleyi and emails from Weinstein to others about Haleyi. Defense attorneys have argued that email records prove the two had a friendly and consensual sexual relationship.

AD

AD

The charges against Weinstein, 67, stem from accusations made by Haleyi, Jessica Mann and Annabella Sciorra, while three other accusers testified as supporting witnesses. (On Wednesday afternoon, jurors asked to hear testimony and see emails related to Sciorra’s accusation.)

Here’s what to know about Haleyi and her story:

Who is Mimi Haleyi?

Haleyi, 42, a London-based freelancer, said she first met Weinstein at a movie premiere in 2004, while she was working for the late British producer Michael White.

In 2006, she said, she was a movie production assistant with dwindling professional stability when she and Weinstein crossed paths again, at the Cannes Film Festival. After that, Weinstein hooked Haleyi up with a temporary $125-per-day gig on a “Project Runway” shoot in New York. The trial evidence includes emails related to Weinstein’s staff setting her up with the “Project Runway” job and booking travel for her.

AD

AD

Haleyi's testimony

On the witness stand, Haleyi described a traumatic and painful experience with the disgraced Hollywood power broker, who she says refused to take no for an answer.

“He held me down on the bed and he forced himself on me orally,” Haleyi said, wiping tears from her face with crumpled tissues. “I was on my period. I had a tampon in there … I was mortified.”

She added: “I kept trying to tell him no. Don’t go there. Don’t do that.”

Haleyi said she didn’t report the incident to police at the time because she was working her temporary job while on a tourist visa, and she was scared of the repercussions if she were outed for working in the United States illegally.

AD

“I just tried to reject him and push him away … And he would just pull me back and keep kissing and fondling me,” Haleyi said. “I did reject him but he insisted.”

AD

Haleyi said she thought she was “being raped” when Weinstein pinned her on the bed. She was “in so much shock at the time that I just checked out.”

On Tuesday, jurors asked to see a copy of the floor plan of Weinstein’s Crosby Street apartment, one of the trial exhibits.

Prosecutors tried to convey that Haleyi was vulnerable. She testified that she had a stepfather who was physically abusive to her and her mother when she was a child.

Her roommate's testimony

Elizabeth Entin, Haleyi’s former roommate, also testified for the prosecution. She said Haleyi told her that Weinstein ignored her pleas to stop and threw her down on the bed before making unwanted contact with his mouth. “I said, ‘[Mimi], that sounds like rape,’ ” the witness recalled of the conversation.

AD

Her cross-examination

The producer’s legal team focused on the fact that when Haleyi came forward with her allegations at a news conference in October 2017, alongside attorney Gloria Allred, she omitted that she had consensual (if unwanted) sex with Weinstein at a hotel on July 26, 2006, a short time after the alleged forced oral sex.

AD

The attorneys also pointed to how Haleyi omitted that she pitched TV shows to him, that he flew her to London and Los Angeles, and that she spoke glowingly of him in emails.

“It was not relevant to the message that I was there to share,” Haleyi responded at the trial.

The charges in the case

Weinstein is charged with two counts relating to Haleyi: criminal sex act, plus predatory sexual assault, which would acknowledge a pattern of conduct that includes incidents alleged by both Haleyi and Sciorra. Sciorra, the “Sopranos” actress, testified that Weinstein raped her at her New York apartment in 1993 or 1994.

AD

Predatory sexual assault carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.

Jurors must also consider another count of predatory sexual assault, covering the allegations by both Sciorra and Mann.

AD

They are also considering two counts solely related to Mann, who alleges Weinstein raped her at a Doubletree Hotel in Manhattan on March 18, 2013. Mann and Weinstein also had a five-year consensual relationship.

Deliberations began late Tuesday morning in New York State Supreme Court.