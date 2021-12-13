“Star Wars Episode VI — Return of the Jedi” earned the most public votes, according to the Library of Congress, which took note of the 1983 film’s reputation among fans as “perhaps not quite up to the lofty standards of its two predecessors” but still ranking as an “unquestioned masterpiece of fantasy, adventure and wonder.” “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” — celebrating its 20th anniversary this year — shares honors with the landmark 1984 slasher “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” which spawned a sprawling cinematic universe. “Elm Street” is noteworthy not only for its enduring legacy but for establishing the production company New Line Cinema as a major Hollywood player.