She shared a copy of a letter she’s written to her unborn daughter, saying “I cannot wait until the moment I hold you for the very first time — it is all I have dreamed about for years.”
The letter described lengthy fertility treatments and the day a doctor told them they would need a surrogate.
“On that day, I cried so many tears that I didn’t think they would ever stop,” she wrote. “I felt as though I had let you down because I couldn’t carry you myself.”
She wrote that she couldn’t wait to share life’s lessons with her.
“It is OK to ask for help; in fact, it can be empowering,” Welker wrote. “Families are made in all different ways, come in all different shapes and sizes, and all families should be celebrated.”
NBC said Welker would be doing stories about infertility on the weekend edition of “Today.”