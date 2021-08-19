There has been an outpouring of support for Lidstone since he was jailed July 15 and accused of squatting for nearly 30 years on property owned by a Vermont man. His cabin burned down this month shortly before his release.
A GoFundMe page has raised thousands of dollars in donations and others have offered to help Lidstone. Supporters will have a chance to meet Lidstone at a “thank you” event in Warner, New Hampshire, on Saturday.
Lidstone, for his part, said he doesn't think he can go back to being a hermit. “Maybe the things I’ve been trying to avoid are the things that I really need in life,” he told The Associated Press.