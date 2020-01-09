Chile has long been one of New Mexico’s signature crops. It’s the state vegetable and the basis for the official state question: “Red or green?”
The conference draws experts in breeding, processing, pest management and sustainable ways to give growers a competitive advantage. There also will be discussions about the state’s chile certification program and how to add value to the harvest.
Organizers also are inviting students to present their pepper-related research during the two-day gathering.
