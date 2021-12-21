If you’d like to offer a variety of cocktails but your bartending skills are lacking, the Bartesian could be right for you. It began as a Kickstarter campaign. Think of it as a Keurig or Nespresso but for cocktails. You fill the machine with liquor and water, but the company offers capsules for a variety of drinks including an old fashioned, lemon drop, amaretto sour, mai tai and margarita. Set down a glass, pop in a capsule, choose your alcohol strength, hit mix and voila — you’re a mixologist! The machine can also make alcohol-free spirits with its capsules. The Bartesian itself costs $349.99 and capsules are sold separately.