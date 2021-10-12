Timeouts, in theory, started as a way to put a break into fits and tantrums. They weren’t meant to shame; they were meant as a time of attunement with your child. But, somewhere along the way, we began to believe that our very young and immature children would “learn their lesson” by sitting on a step and that they would connect their separation from family or toys to their bad behavior. However, very young children cannot do that. They feel panicked, no lessons are learned, and their tantrums and aggression become worse.