But equally important to academics — and I would argue more important — is his social and emotional life at school and home, so you’re right to be concerned. With almost every choice in life, there are pros and cons. Aside from what the experts think, I’m interested in what your gut is saying. The IEP addresses your son’s academic work, but there should be a social/emotional section that addresses how to help him with the disruptive behavior in the classroom. Teachers are juggling so much, especially now, but there are small ways to help your son stay on task. The less he disrupts, the more confident he feels. The more confident he feels, the more likely he is to make friends and get along with his classmates.