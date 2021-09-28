It is important to remind yourself every day that, as personal as this behavior feels, this is your preteen doing their very best. It is probably the case that, while at school, your child is managing both ADHD and anxiety like a pro. They are desperately trying to focus and keep their nervous system in check. Unfortunately, these two issues are the worst buddies: The more anxious you get, the harder it is to pay attention. The more you try to pay attention (and can’t), the more anxious you feel. How tiring! As you work on developing a better system for home, please be sure your preteen is well-supported in school. Ensure that an Individualized Education Plan (IEP) or 504 plan is up and running, and keep in touch with your child’s teachers, so you can spot the overwhelm before your preteen spirals at school or home.