Your first bit of homework is to always begin with yourself: your worries, anxieties, fears and regrets. I’m never going to tell you to ignore or stuff down your fears; instead, I want you to continuously fact-check them. For instance, your son is going into middle school, which is a big change for both of you. You’re worried about his social experience there, and there’s no way I would tell you this is a “silly” concern. You’re right to be concerned about how he will fare and be treated, so let’s turn that worry into tangible action: Contact the middle school, and find out what services or groups are available for your son. Not every group will be an instant match, but you only need one to click. Also, connect with the counselors and special-education teachers to bring them into your attachment village. As your son takes on more autonomy, it’s even more important to bring more caring adults into his life. It lifts the burden on you (a little bit), and it will help your son to feel oriented and confident in middle school.