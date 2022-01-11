To be sure, you cannot allow your children to be physically hurt, regardless of whether someone has autism. There are only a couple of boundaries that must be held, and physical safety is one of them. It is a disservice to everyone to allow your nephew to hurt people, so start there. Call a meeting with your in-laws or siblings, and let them know that this violence must be addressed for both of your families. It is unfair to continue to subject your nephew to situations that make him feel unsafe and dysregulated, so what else can be done? Typical triggers for many autistic children are sensory, so can your nephew wear headphones the first couple of days he is with you? Can he be in the house, but in another room (if he chooses)? Can you eliminate loud noises, strange smells or new objects? Is there access to exercise, a trampoline, a swing or another form of movement that could calm your nephew?