Q: I have a son who will be 11 months old this fall, which is when our family will probably once again need full-time child care, because my husband and I expect to return to our physical workplace. Our son has a spot secured at an in-home facility that we know and love — it's where his older sister went and it's wonderful — but we're still feeling worried about the prospect of an unvaccinated, unmasked baby being introduced into a communal environment, especially because mask mandates are being relaxed in our community, and the other children there also won't be vaccinated. (And I can't possibly know the choices or movements of all the people those kids come in contact with.) Do you have any thoughts or guidance on how we should approach this or on what questions we should ask his caregivers as we prepare for this return?