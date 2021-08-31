Everywhere I look, there are articles with tips for these kids and their families, with topics such as easing back into school, lessening back-to-school anxiety and communicating with tweens and teens. These lists are full of awesome information, and I encourage you to find some and see what speaks to you. Sometimes, one practical tool or encouraging statement can click for you and make parenting a little easier. For instance, I suggest you start holding family meetings where you create weekly schedules, and top it off with a little treat. I also suggest you co-create rewards around homework and the transition of leaving the house. (Yes, I am totally okay with some rewards after the shutdowns.) And allow them to choose more responsibilities around the house, because, the truth is: Your children aren’t little.