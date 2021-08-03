We’re already seeing a path forward from Dryer’s comments: Your young son may not be able to participate in unstructured play at this age. Can you bring the children to your house and play with them? Yes. Can you sit outside and accompany the children as they play? Yes. And know this: Unstructured peer-based play doesn’t go well with all sorts of children, not just neurodiverse kids. Preschoolers and kindergartners, as a rule, are immature and don’t show consistent consideration for their playmates. Without adult supervision, playtime can quickly become a “Lord of the Flies”-like situation, with the strongest and bossiest child leading the pack. If many autistic children are socially behind their peers by a year or two (or more), then there is little chance for successful independent play with the neighbors, at least for now.