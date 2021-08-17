Q: I have an ongoing challenge with my almost-9-year-old son. Each time he starts a new activity (soccer, swimming, skating, art), he imagines himself to be the best there is. He looks up the best people in that activity and thinks he can be better than them. Inevitably, because not everyone can be Usain Bolt or Lionel Messi, he falls short in his own eyes and doesn't want to do that activity anymore, or he blames everyone else (his coach is terrible, his teammates are no good, etc.). I would like for him to try different activities and have fun, but he only seems to enjoy something if he can win. It's incredibly draining to watch him cycle through these emotions. It's not even that he's in many different activities; there's usually just one at any given time, once or twice a week, with breaks. But this has been his pattern for a few years now. I'm not sure how to teach him resilience and to enjoy the learning, rather than trying to become the next Roger Federer.