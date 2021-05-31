Start by determining where a child is right now, then come up with a realistic transition plan, said Ryan DeLapp, a psychologist with the Montefiore Health System in New York. Ask questions such as: “What are the emotions you’re having right now?” “What are your expectations?” and “Where do you expect your comfort level to be in the next month if you just stick it out and give it your best shot?” DeLapp reminds children that even President Biden had to map out a plan for his first 100 days in office. He will say: “How things are now may not be how they are later, and things can get better if we continue to practice.”