Q: My second-grader recently told me that she and her teacher have been having weekly check-ins about my partner/her dad. One morning, she went to school really upset at him, so they talked about it. I'm assuming she told the teacher that he tickles her and/or touches her and that he doesn't stop when she says so. Dad and I have had conversations before about consent, and he would never touch her inappropriately, but he sometimes acts like a kid himself and annoys her too much by tickling her underarms or neck, jumping on the bed with her and her little sister, tackling her, etc. I mentioned these conversations to him, and now he's furious that he is being accused of something he never did. I reached out to the teacher, and we have a meeting scheduled to chat with her and the school counselor, but I still feel as if I'm stuck in the middle. He claims she is lying to the teacher. I asked him to reframe and see things from her perspective: She asks him to stop annoying her, and he takes too long to do so. And now I'm defending him and making sure he is supported and that they know there is never any inappropriate touching going on. How do I do this? I know this is a sensitive issue, but I 100 percent know there is never anything inappropriate going on. We live in a small apartment and are together all the time. I don't agree with all of his parenting ways, but who does?