A: I am really glad you wrote in, thank you. And I would be remiss as a certified school counselor and parent coach if I assumed there couldn’t be some kind of abuse occurring; sexual and physical abuse can happen right under your nose. Anyone who is reading this needs to know the facts : Children are abused often, and mostly by people they know. This is especially confusing to young children who often like (or love) and respect the person who is hurting them, and it is important to know the signs of childhood sexual abuse. Some signs you might look for are easily available at rainn.org .
Let’s say your partner is not sexually abusing your daughter. We still have a huge problem on our hands: Your daughter doesn’t feel safe with him, or she felt so unsafe that one morning, it was apparent to her teacher.
Boundaries are at the core of this problem: how they are understood, maintained and respected in your family. To be clear, every parent grew up with their own culture of boundaries, and we need to get to the bottom of what your partner feels is appropriate. I would be interested in whether he felt pushed around, bullied or generally unsafe around adults in his house (and maybe even siblings). Without realizing it, many people who don’t feel safe growing up can unconsciously repeat the patterns that hurt them, and they aren’t even aware they’re doing it.
What makes this more confusing is that tickling, jumping around and roughhousing can be wonderful ways to form parent-child connections. For many children, the sensory nature of these antics is exhilarating and fun, and it helps to excise their energy and frustration. This is truly a lesson in, “What is one child’s medicine is another child’s poison,” and it is clear that your daughter does not enjoy this kind of play. To this end, the problem isn’t really the roughhousing or your partner’s childlike behavior; instead, it’s his inability to see that your daughter doesn’t like it and stop. Immediately.
Assuming that your partner is not sexually abusing your daughter, I have the feeling that he is mortified and terribly embarrassed by finding out about these meetings between your daughter and her teacher, and this is understandable. For many people, this level of shame and hurt comes out sideways, and it often looks like anger. In his mind, he has been “playing” with his kids, and now he is afraid an entire school community will look at him as if he’s a pedophile. He is hurt and embarrassed, and he needs time to calm down.
His next step, after he understands that this is really about what his daughter needs, is to listen to what she needs from him. No matter what he thinks is happening or how he feels about it, he needs to accept that his daughter was miserable enough to confess to her teacher about the roughhousing. Your partner needs to fully own that he made her feel uncomfortable at best and unsafe at worst, and that he needs to earn her trust back, bit by bit.
Depending on his maturity and childhood, this could feel vulnerable and scary to him, and he may need a therapist to help him work it out. I say this because, although being “furious” is a somewhat understandable response to being embarrassed, it is not an acceptable state for him to stay in, especially when it comes to your daughter. Under no circumstances can your daughter associate telling the truth to a teacher with an angry and disappointed father. These associations could do untold damage to her and your family.
Whatever happens, take care of your daughter’s needs, starting with her emotional and physical safety; you must do whatever is required to ensure that she feels safe. Highlight that you prize her honesty, that you think she is brave for talking to her teacher and that you are so glad you know how she feels. It sounds, from this letter, that you need to parent your partner and your daughter, and that rubs me the wrong way. Be wary of how much energy is required to calm him down, protect his feelings and shield your daughter from him. Your partner is allowed to feel all of his feelings, but as an adult, it is his responsibility to work through them in a peaceful and thoughtful way.
Check for sexual abuse, be clear in your support for your daughter, and if your partner stays furious? That is not okay. Make your next plans accordingly. Good luck.
