Q: My 5-year-old is going through a phase where she is being really mean to her older brother. They used to be the best of friends, and I know this is part of her wanting to be more independent, but she has him in tears at least once a day. It's all typical kid stuff — knocking over his Lego towers, calling him names — but it's relentless, and separating them isn't physically possible. We've had talks, withheld privileges and praised her for the rare times she is nice to him. And, of course, we've scheduled one-on-one time with her. Nothing seems to work. Help!