Trust me when I say: You will not be happy with the plan. A parent who has used toothbrushing podcasts is going to want more than two brushing days a week, which is what your daughter might choose to do, but you have to be willing to trust that she will eventually groom herself on her own. As development, hormones and time do their work, your daughter will decide, according to her own needs, when she will have to take her grooming more seriously. Otherwise, it’s a fool’s errand to think we can make someone else care about something the same way we do, and we’ll bring more struggles than they’re worth.