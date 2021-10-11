Sandi Schwartz, author of the forthcoming book “Finding Ecohappiness: Fun Nature Activities to Help Your Kids Feel Happier and Calmer,” suggests compassion meditation, in which children direct kind thoughts toward themselves and different aspects of nature. For those who struggle to sit quietly during traditional meditation, Lajiness likes to use the “5 senses” grounding technique, or “5-4-3-2-1,” where she asks kids to name five parts of nature they can see, four they can feel, three they can hear, two they can smell and one they can taste or that they’re grateful for.