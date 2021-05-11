My first question is: Why do the boys have to be showered by 6 p.m. to sit down for dinner? I don’t know your family’s needs, but if you have two children of these ages who are in school all day, then asking them to wrap up the afternoon starting around 5 p.m. for showering and chores is a bit of a hard sell. They probably still have energy to play (as demonstrated by the 8-year-old), and the early shower feels as if it flies in the face of their autonomy. By 8 and 10, children can be in charge of their bodies a bit more, which translates into when and how often they shower.