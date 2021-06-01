“My work went from telling people how to advocate for themselves in the hospital, teaching people about childbirth, to just convincing them: ‘You’re in labor, go to the hospital!’ People were terrified to go to the hospital,” she says. “When you have a different kind of job, you have time when you’re not thinking about the fact that you’re going to have a baby in a pandemic. But my job is birthing babies, so there was no escaping it. I’m telling people not to be terrified, and I’m terrified. So I can remember moments where I would get off the phone with a client and I would have to go cry.” She pauses. “But I also felt more useful than I’ve ever felt in my life.”