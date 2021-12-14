We take your 2-year-old and put him in a room with other children and adults, without you, and his natural alarm goes off. “I need my person, I need my person!” Then the crying begins. He doesn’t feel safe. Does this mean he cannot get used to the change? No. Children go to day cares and nanny-shares every day and adapt, so how does this happen? First, when they go every day, children begin to see those providers as another home base. They feel safe. You will see crying and clinging at first, then a child begins to trust the routine and, most importantly, the people. The family is extended!