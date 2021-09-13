We’re all a little rusty socially, and it’s easy to put up walls, but making an effort to be warm and welcoming toward others will go a long way in cultivating new friendships, Nelson says. “The most powerful presence we can have is to be somebody who shows up and says: ‘I’m going to be warm to people. I’m going to smile at people. I’m going to affirm people. I’m going to say hi to people. I’m going to do what I can to make other people feel good being in my presence,’ ” Nelson says. “It sounds easy, but it can be a hard thing to do when we are feeling insecure or scared or lonely. But one of the most important things we can do is to be the person that doesn’t make everybody else feel judged. If we can be that safe, warm place, we will have friends. People want to be around us.”