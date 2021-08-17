It may be a bumpy road as children transition back to life as they knew it. We tell our patients’ families to expect this and to focus on recovery rather than ensuring a smooth ride. If your child has a difficult morning and is refusing to go to school, it is tempting to get caught in a power struggle or give in. Instead, redirect your energy toward giving your child space and taking a few deep breaths yourself. Once everyone is calm, work with your child to develop a short-term action plan. Start simple by creating a step-by-step approach through a morning routine. Next, encourage your child to commit to a few hours in school, with the plan to reassess once that goal has been met.