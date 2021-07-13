Children develop and mature by orienting themselves to their main attachments (you and their father). Children don’t get to choose these people, so they’ll cope in whatever way possible to keep them connected to their attachments. If a parent is gentle, attuned, loving and warm, then a child learns that parental love is safe and can rest easy in that love. If a child is attached to a person who yells, threatens, withholds love, neglects or abuses them in any way, then a child cannot rest in that love. These children’s bodies and minds are in constant danger, and they don’t know how to receive safe love from the person threatening them. This frustration builds and builds; in your case, it’s not safe for your children to be themselves with your ex-husband, so as soon as they see you, pop! All of this frustration comes out in the form of aggression, tears, yelling and feeling out of control.