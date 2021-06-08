You also need to have a reality check with someone who knows your family and child well. You can do everything in your power to help your daughter, but, ultimately, her classroom might be a bad fit. As a former teacher and counselor, I try not to subscribe to the idea that “some classes are just bad,” meaning some contain more difficult children than others, but it could be that very few students plus your daughter’s sensitivities equals a poor growth environment. Most people don’t have the privilege to choose another school, but I recommend widening the scope of where you can send your daughter. Does she need something a little bigger? Does she need a more supportive environment? Does she need a space where there’s a little more latitude in friendships? Every school decision comes with both sacrifices and wins; only you can decide what works best for your family.