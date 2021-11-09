Because this is family and not a neighbor or a school friend, this is a little more complicated. Your nephew isn’t going away, so you are going to have to create and hold on to your boundaries. It may sound simple, but it can be quite scary to decide to uphold boundaries when you have been in a relationship where you have been pushed around, maybe for years. You are changing a dynamic that has been in play for a long time, and yes, your brother and sister-in-law may not appreciate your setting of boundaries. We can guess that there will be pushback, deep offense taken and maybe even threats to cut ties.