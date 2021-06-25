Which explains why, when I talk to other toddler parents about their experiences, they often describe children who fully acclimated to life in the liminal place we’ve all inhabited for so long. Several parents tell me how their children grew so accustomed to seeing others wear face masks that they were deeply unsettled when — in accordance with the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — vaccinated adults started taking them off. Brittany Brady, a 31-year-old nonprofit executive in Dallas, says her 2-year-old son was astonished when they traveled in early June to visit her family in the Washington, D.C. suburbs and he realized that his grandparents live in a house and not inside his mother’s cellphone screen. When Jason Thomas, a 44-year-old pastor in Houston, recently took his 4-year-old son to a grocery store for the first time in over a year, the boy clung to him: “I haven’t gone to the store in a really long time,” the child told his dad emphatically.