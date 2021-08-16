Children are going to need that kind of empowerment this year. They not only are dealing with the anticipatory anxiety of starting a new grade, but they are also carrying over baggage and frustrations from last year’s struggles with the pandemic and online learning, including “adverse effects on their developing brains and bodies,” said Lori Desautels, an assistant professor at Butler University’s College of Education and author of the book “Connections Over Compliance: Rewiring our Perceptions of Discipline.” “What we see are the behaviors, but it’s the residue of emotional fatigue, isolation and chronic unpredictability.”