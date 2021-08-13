Patel’s son is back at school now, but she still curls up with him before he goes to sleep at night, and does not rush those quiet moments when he is most likely to share his feelings or reflections about the day. Lemon says he and his kids will continue to spend hours exploring the outdoors together, like they have throughout the pandemic. McCeney continues to read aloud with her daughters in the evenings, a longstanding tradition that offered both comfort and escape during their isolated months at home.