Q: My 13-year-old recently came out to me and said I'm the only person he has told, including his dad/my husband. I was, quite honestly, surprised and had no idea. My response was love, acceptance and comfort. It was an honest response, but the truth is, I don't know how to best support him. He has asked me "not to get involved," which I want to respect, and I told him he can always come to me when he's ready. I've stressed to him that being a teenager is difficult enough and that he may need support on navigating being a gay teen. In typical teen fashion, he gave me the head nod and the "okay." What more can I do to be an advocate and support him without violating his trust and still abiding by what he's asked of me? Thank you for any insight.