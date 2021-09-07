After creating ideas, take pictures of your daughter getting ready for school, glue them to a poster board and hang it up at her eye level. (Peek into any successful preschool teacher’s room, and you will see similar systems.) Make a habit of referring to the schedule as “Sarah’s schedule” to give her ownership, and give it time to work. There will be bad days, but keep your eyes on the horizon. Remember: The chart is not what will make your mornings more successful; it’s the combination of your willingness to stop bossing her around and the cultivation of a more fun, trusting and positive relationship with your daughter. Commands and demands equal power struggles. How can you connect with her so that she will want to be good for you?