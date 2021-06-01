“I’m having these conversations every single day, numerous times a day,” Summers says. “I start with parents by figuring out where they are, and I begin by telling any parent that I don’t want them to feel like I’m trying to move them off their space of comfort. So I’m primarily trying to empower them to make their own calculations and feel confident in those decisions — that I trust them to do this for any given situation, because these decisions are on a case-by-case, event-by-event, activity-by-activity basis. I want them to feel like they can assess the risk that’s going to be present, they can know who is going to be there and decide if the risk that they are going to be accepting is worth the benefit that they are going to enjoy.”