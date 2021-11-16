A: I have a confession: I run from potty training questions like the plague. Why? Because, like for sleep training and feeding, it feels almost impossible to offer good support for potty training; there’s simply little we can do to control someone else’s bowels. I can offer data (and I will) and encouragement (absolutely), but at the end of the day, your son’s body and its eliminations are his own, and there is no amount of pleading or bribing that can change that. It’s harsh, but it’s true.
Let’s start with some facts: A 3-year-old is not interested in the time it takes to sit and poop on the potty. Most 3-year-olds are too busy for that, and although urine comes easily, poop is another story.
Most children can’t begin to control their bowels until they are 24 to 30 months old, so we are looking at a much longer runway for many kids. The issue with training the bowels is that, unlike with urination, the stress related to bowel training quickly leads to constipation, and then we have a real problem on our hands. When it hurts to poop, a child will not want to go. Would you? The more we push your son to train (pun intended), the worse he’ll feel about himself, and the more resistant he’ll become. The diaper or pull-up feels safe, emotionally and physically, and his bowels can then release.
First: Always check with your pediatrician to make sure your son doesn’t have any underlying conditions. Second: Do not allow your child to poop in his bed. Even typing that fills me with shame, and I am not your son! If your son could relax and control his bowels, he would. Pooping in his bed will only worsen the constipation, pain and worry, as well as the potty training. Third: Don’t ditch pull-ups or diapers; those are needed to help him relax and to keep his bowels moving.
You may be focused on him being able to poop in the potty, but I simply want his little bowels to keep moving. Also, this issue is so common (especially the pooping) that there are dozens of books, blogs and articles on the topic available online. This should indicate to you that you are not alone. I know I find comfort in knowing there are numerous parents who are facing the same struggle I am; in this instance, it means you and your son are typical.
Now for the real lesson (and hidden blessing) in potty training: You are getting your first real dose of how little you can control in your parenting life. You, like every other parent, have a deep desire to make things clean (literally, in this case), neat and easy. We want to “move it along” (again, literally) and worry when it won’t happen. We create stories for the future. (“My son will go to high school in a pull-up.”) Or we worry about the past. (“I knew I should’ve started earlier.”) But the reality is the same: Your son’s body doesn’t belong to you. And when it comes to helping your child mature and grow, connection trumps all bribes, threats and shame.
Organisms grow in favorable conditions, and, in this case, your son needs two things: He needs relief from the pressure to perform something his little body isn’t ready for, and he needs to feel that you love him no matter what. I’m going to ask you to do the hardest thing I can ask a parent to do: Don’t worry about this. Sure, the poop is gross, and the pull-ups are expensive, but as you relax into the reality of your lack of control, accept that this is part of the parenting gig and that your primary work is smiling, telling him you don’t mind wiping him up, celebrating him when he sits on the potty (fully clothed) and repeating: “I’m not worried about it. It’s all practice, buddy!”
In the meantime, place potties around the house (I know it’s gross), and if he’s interested, help him sit. Give him foods rich in fiber and lots of water to keep things soft and moving. Practice smiling and giving him a small treat for even the smallest of attempts, not just if he poops.
You have to look at this little boy and believe that, if you love him and provide the right environment, he will mature into someone who poops in the potty. The inverse is also true: If you shame, force and push, his constipation will worsen, and the training will take longer, with the worst outcome being that your relationship with him becomes strained.
Relax, smile, text a friend when you need to rant and repeat. Good luck.
