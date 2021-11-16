Q: Potty training advice needed: Our son just turned 3. He's great with peeing, except he still wears diapers for sleeping. We are struggling with pooping. He knows he's supposed to go in the potty. But he just . . . won't. He doesn't like going in his underpants, either. He waits until he's put into a diaper for naptime or bedtime, then he goes in his diaper. Even when I know he needs to poop and I have him sit on the potty, he won't poop. He can sit on the potty for 30 minutes before bedtime, but then I'll give up and put the diaper on, and he'll poop within two minutes. We try all the bribes, including ice cream, if he poops in the potty. Is it time to ditch the underpants, even if that means he poops in his bed? Do I keep him in underwear but with a diaper on top to catch the mess?