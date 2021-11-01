Q: My 7-year-old son started first grade this fall and complains that school is boring, that he misses kindergarten and that he doesn't want to go to school. He loved kindergarten and had a fantastic, upbeat, very kind teacher. School went online at the end of last year, so there was a weird nonexistent end to his year. His first-grade teacher is not warm and fuzzy, and of course expectations are higher and there is less playtime this year. I feel so sad that the pandemic cheated him out of the end of kindergarten. We have touched base with his teacher, who said he's happy at school and is very social. How can we help him adjust to the transition to first grade? I wish his teacher was a bit warmer and more understanding, but we can't really complain about her personality.