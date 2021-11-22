How you do this? First: It’s okay (even good) for your children to feel disappointed. You are not meant to please and appease your children at every turn, especially when it doesn’t support their needs. Helping them to feel disappointment and move through it is one of the most important things you can do as a parent. If we only seek to please and avoid hard feelings, our children will have difficulty finding the resilience that life requires to endure and grow. If you are making parenting decisions with integrity, you will find it easier to say, “I know this is disappointing, and it’s okay to feel frustrated.”