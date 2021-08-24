As for your bigger plan, I always recommend nurturing the relationship with the most discouraged child first. Thirteen-year-olds are often intense, and although there may not be a lot you can say that’s right, they still want and need your presence. Whatever your older daughter wants to do, do that with her without judgment (within reason). After some time together, you can say: “It’s not easy to have a little sister, especially in a pandemic.” Then let that statement hang for a while. It may be that your older child starts to vent or complain, and that’s good. You want to sit there and listen. The last thing a 13-year-old wants is advice, so keep your mouth shut and nod. Although you may want to interject your wisdom (I know that I desperately do), your parental power rests in your attunement and your ability to keep showing up for her. The deepest need for every person is to belong, so trust that listening to her is good enough.