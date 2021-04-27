Next, stop talking at night. I’m not saying to go as silent as they do in the movie “A Quiet Place,” but stop saying all the things you say at night. Try to give instructions once and let your body language do the talking. If he’s running around and won’t get in the tub, so be it, and move on. Same for teeth. You are modeling going through the actions of the evening; he will eventually catch on. You can either land in your bed or his, then begin reading his book aloud — in a normal volume. Just keep reading, and see if he starts to circle around you. When he does (and this is important), smile at him and make room for him. Why? This is loving and calming. It says to his brain: “I am welcome here.” Keep reading and snuggling until you feel his body relax and, yes, maybe fall asleep.